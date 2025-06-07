In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman was forced to give birth on the roadside after the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Rudauli refused her admission due to a shortage of blood supply in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the CHC referred her to the district hospital, but by the time she arrived, she was in severe labour. With no immediate medical help available, local women formed a protective circle with their sarees and assisted in delivering the baby right there on the road. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the woman lying on the roadside post-delivery, while the newborn was wrapped in cloth and placed beside her. Ayodhya Shocker: Woman Secretly Filmed While Bathing at Raja Guest House Near Ram Mandir, Staff Caught With 10 Obscene Videos.

अयोध्या में एक गर्भवती महिला को मजबूरन सड़क पर बच्चे को जन्म देना पड़ा। CHC रुदौली ने खून की कमी का हवाला देकर प्रसूता को जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया था लेकिन जब तक प्रसूता जिला अस्पताल पहुंच पाती तब तक तेज प्रसव पीड़ा शुरू हो गई. फिर आसपास की महिलाओं ने साड़ी से घेरा बनाकर… pic.twitter.com/WmJUkt0K0Z — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 7, 2025

