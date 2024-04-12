The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory in anticipation of the "Baba Haridas Mela" scheduled to take place from 13th April to 14th April. The event is expected to draw a large number of pilgrims and devotees to the holy temple of Baba Haridas at Jharoda Village, Najafgarh, Delhi from nearby places such as Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Panipat, Sonipat, and Delhi. For the convenience of the general public and due to security reasons, certain traffic restrictions will be imposed in and around Jharoda Village, Najafgarh. Traffic movement will be regulated on the mentioned roads from 02:00 PM on 13th April 2024 till 05:00 PM on 14th April 2024. However, the movement of emergency vehicles will remain uninterrupted. Traffic will be regulated or diverted as per requirement at the following points: Bahadurgarh Stand, Firni Road, Najafgarh, PVC Market, Geetanjali Enclave, Jharoda Village, New Highway Flyover Near Jharoda Village, Ch. Basau Dwar, Jharoda Village, Delhi Lal Kuan Chowk, Jharoda Village. The Delhi Traffic Police urge all residents and visitors to take note of these changes and plan their travel accordingly during the event. Pragati Maidan Tunnels to Be Closed From Midnight to 6 AM for Repair Works Till April 18, Says Delhi Traffic Police; Check Alternate Routes and Other Details.

Delhi Traffic Update

Traffic Advisory In view of Baba Haridas Mela at Jharoda Village, Najafgarh from 13th to 14th April, 2024, traffic regulations will be effective. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/hSrQ5idjmL — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 12, 2024

