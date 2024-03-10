A 38-year-old liquor trader, identified as Sunder Malik, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Haryana on Sunday morning. The incident occurred at the Gulshan Dhaba in Murthal around 8:30 am. Malik, from Saragthal village in Gohana, was sleeping in his SUV when he was dragged out and attacked. A CCTV video shows Malik, dressed in an orange hoodie and trousers, stumbling out of the SUV as the attackers continue to fire. Despite his attempts to fight back, the assailants continued their assault until Malik could no longer resist. The incident comes just weeks after an INLD leader was ambushed and shot dead in his SUV in Jhajjar, raising concerns about security in the region. The dhaba owner alerted the police, who have launched an investigation into the incident. According to the police, around 35 rounds were fired, and eight teams have been formed to apprehend the culprits. Haryana Shooting Video: Four Bike-Borne Miscreants Open Fire at Man Standing Outside His House in Bhiwani, Flee After Woman With Broomstick Charges at Them.

Murder Caught on Camera in Murthal (Disturbing Video)

Video caution ⚠ Haryana: This morning, liquor businessman Sundar Malik was shot dead in Sonipat. The incident occurred at Gulshan Dhaba in Murthal. Two assailants fired nearly 30 rounds. Sundar was also associated with a criminal gang. The responsibility for this murder has… pic.twitter.com/IaotpMf2ns — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) March 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)