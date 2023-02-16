An under-construction mosque, located near the Balkhandi Naka area in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh was vandalized by members of right-wing organisations on Wednesday. It is being alleged that a second floor was being constructed in the mosque which is being claimed to be illegal. Police have launched investigation into the incident after video of the vandalism surfaced on social media. Jharkhand: Clash Erupt Between Two Groups Over 'Toran Dwar' Installation in Front of Mosque in Palamu, Section 144 Imposed.

Mosque Vandalised in Banda:

Banda, UP | The people complained that the mosque in Balkhandi Naka area was being wrongly reconstructed. Police authorities reached the location and took the needed action. The viral video is being analysed and adequate action will be taken: Abhinandan, SP Banda pic.twitter.com/yGyGcDYO0O — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2023

