Two simultaneous avalanches hit the Sarbal area of Sonamarg, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, on Saturday where a construction company has built workshops. However, there was no immediate report of any loss of life or property. A worskshop was damaged due to the avalanches. In the videos of the incident shared on social media people could be seen raising an alarm as the avalanches strike. Jammu and Kashmir: Avalanche Hits Village in Bandipora District, No Injury Reported.

Avalanche in Sonamarg:

2 Avalanches simultaneously hit Sarbal colony in Sonamarg at 5:30 p.m. Damage to a workshop has been reported. Rescue operation is on. It is unclear as of now whether anyone was injured in the incident. Developing story! pic.twitter.com/MgWpWpFFYF — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) January 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)