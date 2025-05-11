Social media posts claiming that the Army shot down a drone in Barmer are completely false, the district administration clarified on Sunday. Terming the viral content as factually incorrect, officials urged the public not to believe or spread such rumors. The administration firmly denied all misinformation circulating online regarding drone activity in the region. Drone Activity Spotted in Barmer Day After India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal, Authorities Enforce Blackout.

Barmer Administration Denies Viral Claims of Army Shooting Down Drone

सोशल मीडिया पर बाड़मेर में आर्मी के द्वारा ड्रोन को मार गिराने की पोस्ट वायरल हो रही हैं, जो पूरी तरह तथ्यात्मक रूप से ग़लत है। सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही सभी तरह की अफ़वाहों का ज़िला प्रशासन पूरी तरह खंडन करता है। — Barmer District Collector & Magistrate (@BarmerDm) May 11, 2025

