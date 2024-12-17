A massive fire erupted at a factory located at N-63, Sector-1, Bawana Industrial Area, Delhi, earlier this morning. The blaze quickly spread, prompting 15 fire tenders to rush to the scene to contain the fire. No injuries or casualties have been reported as of now. Firefighters have managed to bring the situation under control, but the cause of the fire remains unclear. Authorities are still gathering details about the incident. Delhi Fire Services have been on-site, working to ensure the fire does not spread further. Updates will follow as more information becomes available. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Factory in Bawana Industrial Area, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Factory in Delhi's Industrial Area

#WATCH | Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a factory at N-63 Sector-1 Bawana Industrial Area earlier this morning. 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot. No injuries or casualties reported. Fire is under control. Details awaited. (Video: Delhi Fire Services) pic.twitter.com/9WuQD4pYqg — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)