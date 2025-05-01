At least four women died and 15 others sustained injuries after a pick-up truck they were travelling in overturned in Maharashtra's Beed. An aftermath video of the accident showed the damaged truck. The incident took place in the Dhamangaon area in Ashti. The injured women were rushed to the nearest hospital. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Beaten, Kicked, and Dragged by Hair by Neighbour in Beed, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

4 Women Killed in Beed Road Accident

Beed, Maharashtra: A vehicle carrying female workers met with an accident, resulting in the death of 4 women and leaving 15 others seriously injured pic.twitter.com/qwz4mdNAdG — IANS (@ians_india) May 1, 2025

