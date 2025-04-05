A private marketing firm in Kochi, Kerala, is under investigation after a former employee alleged disturbing disciplinary practices. The complaint, filed at Perumbavoor police station in September 2024, claims staff were subjected to degrading punishments like crawling with belts around their necks, eating from the floor, and even being forced to remove their trousers for not meeting sales targets. Salt was allegedly stuffed into their mouths, and phones seized to restrict contact with families. The company, involved in direct marketing of household products, also allegedly lured jobseekers with false promises. Kerala Minister V Sivankutty has directed a labour probe, stating further action will follow. Public outrage is mounting, though the firm and authorities remain silent. Kerala Shocker: YouTuber Arrested for Raping Woman Twice Whom He Befriended Through Social Media.

Kochi Firm Faces Abuse Allegations (Disturbing Visuals)

