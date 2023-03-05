In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, a brawl broke out between members of Karnataka Karmika Parishat and bouncers of a pub in Bengaluru. As per reports, the brawl broke out on Brigade road after the members of KKP tried to barge into the pub complaining of late night party. The incident took place on Saturday, March 4. "Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd," officials of Ashok Nagar police said. Bengaluru School Girls Fight: Viral Video Shows School Students Pulling Hair, Abusing Each Other During Street Brawl.

Brawl Breaks Out on Brigade Road in Bengaluru

