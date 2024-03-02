Raghavendra Rao, the co-founder and CEO of The Rameshwaram Cafe, has announced that their Brookfield outlet will reopen on March 8. This comes after a low-intensity explosion at the cafe last Friday, which resulted in injuries to 10 people, including both staff and customers. The police have confirmed that all those injured are on the path to recovery. Rao expressed his gratitude to the authorities for their support during this difficult time and asserted that no adversity can undermine the spirit of the nation. He announced that the Brookfield outlet would resume operations within a week of the incident, coinciding with the auspicious day of Mahashivratri on March 8. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Visits Brookfield Hospital, Meets Victims (Watch Video).

Bengaluru Blast

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Co-founder & CEO of Rameshwaram Cafe, Raghavendra Rao says, "I want to convey my strong regards to people who have got hurt. I wanted to say that we are with them, their family. One woman lost her eyes, and we are there with her. We are with our… pic.twitter.com/X2PATgPzqd — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

