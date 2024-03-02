The Rameshwaram cafe, a popular eatery joint in Bengaluru, witnessed an explosion on Friday, injuring several people and creating panic among the locals. After the incident, the injured were taken to nearby Brookfield Hospital for treatment. On Saturday, March 3, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Brookfield Hospital and met those injured in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. A video of the blast incident that surfaced online showed people running helter-skelter following the sudden explosion. Bengaluru Blast: Several Injuries Reported in Explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Details Awaited (Watch Videos).

CM Siddaramaiah Visits Hospital To Meet The Injured:

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits Brookfield Hospital to meet those injured in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. pic.twitter.com/G4byV0dlm5 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

