The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is preparing to revise water tariffs in a move aimed at maintaining financial stability while keeping the impact on residents minimal. The changes are expected to be officially notified on April 10, according to BWSSB Chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar. Speaking about the decision, Dr Manohar emphasized that the revision is being done with careful consideration to balance the board’s operational sustainability and the affordability for citizens. He added that the new rates will be structured in a way that ensures essential needs remain accessible to all sections of society. The last revision of water tariffs in the city was done several years ago. Bengaluru Water Crisis: BWSSB Bans Usage of Drinking Water for Car Cleaning, Gardening and Other Non-Essential Activities, Imposes INR 5000 Penalty on Violation.

