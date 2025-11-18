A pre-wedding celebration in Nuh, Haryana, turned chaotic after a violent clash broke out on stage. The incident began when the groom’s uncle allegedly touched dancer Payal Chaudhary inappropriately during her performance. Payal immediately slapped him, triggering the uncle to slap her back. Within moments, dozens of attendees rushed onto the stage, surrounding the dancers and attacking them and their team members. As the situation escalated, the performers were forced to flee to avoid further harm. One dancer reportedly sustained minor injuries. The dramatic scene, captured on video, spread rapidly across social media. Meerut Tragedy Caught on Camera: Woman Walking Beside Her Bullock Cart Dies After Bull Suddenly Bolts and Pins Her Between Cart and Wall; Video Surfaces.

Massive Brawl at Haryana Pre-Wedding Event

