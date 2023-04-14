Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023, Bengaluru police on Friday (April 14) seized Rs 1 crore cash from two men, Suresh and Praveen, who were carrying the money in an auto. However, the auto broke out midway, and the driver complained at the SJ Park police station. When the police interrogate them, they said they were carrying the cash to a private firm when caught. However, they failed to provide legitimate documents to corroborate their statement. Rajasthan: Over Two Crores Cash Recovered by Police from Car During Late-Night Blockade in Ajmer.

Bengaluru Police Seize Rs 1 Crore Cash From Auto

#WATCH | Around Rs 1 crore in cash seized from an auto-rickshaw near Bengaluru's city market. SJ Park police reached the spot and seized the cash from two people namely Suresh and Praveen. They did not have any documents related to money. Both are being taken into custody and the… pic.twitter.com/2kfXLBTdeR — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

