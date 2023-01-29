Ajmer, January 29: The Ajmer police have recovered Rs 2 crore and 7 lahks in cash from a car during a late-night blockade, police officials informed. Following the blockade by Bandar Sindari Police Station on Saturday evening, the Income Tax Department was informed. Video: Bangkok-Bound Indian Passenger Hiding Foreign Currency Worth Rs 64 Lakh in Trolley Handles Held at New Delhi Airport.

According to police, the officials of the Income Tax Department are interrogating the two brothers Avinash Jain and Ankit Jain, residents of Arihant Colony, Kishangarh about where they were going with such a huge amount.

According to police, the seized cash could be black money and efforts might have been made to divert it through land deals and other works. The officials of the Income Tax Department have started investigating the matter. Further details are awaited on the matter.

