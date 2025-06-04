At least seven people reportedly died after a stampede broke out at Chinnaswamy Stadium as the Karnataka government’s grand felicitation ceremony for the winners of IPL 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) turned tragic on Wednesday, June 4. Several people also suffered injuries in the stampede in Bengaluru. Several videos also surfaced on social media showing heart-wrenching scenes outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Scary visuals showed the injured being rushed for medical support. Bengaluru: Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium As Fans Gather in Large Numbers To Celebrate RCB Win in IPL 2025, 3 Including Child Feared Dead (Watch Videos).

Bengaluru Stampede

UPDATE: RCB FAN FRENZY TAKES DEADLY TURN Seven dead. Ten in critical condition after stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium. Bowring Hospital Director confirms pic.twitter.com/aBHYdvJ2fK — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) June 4, 2025

7 Killed in Bengaluru Stampede

BREAKING: 7 dead in stampede at RCB victory celebrations at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, reports our Bengaluru Bureau pic.twitter.com/jY7g2RAe2N — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 4, 2025

Scary Visuals Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

VIDEO | Child faints outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium as a massive crowd gathers to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)' pic.twitter.com/fFqKswmm3y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2025

Chaos Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

🚨Scary visuals emerging from Bengaluru — a stampede during celebrations has reportedly left several injured and a few dead. The situation appears critical. pic.twitter.com/awNTLEzrqo — BALA (@erbmjha) June 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)