At least seven people reportedly died after a stampede broke out at Chinnaswamy Stadium as the Karnataka government’s grand felicitation ceremony for the winners of IPL 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) turned tragic on Wednesday, June 4. Several people also suffered injuries in the stampede in Bengaluru. Several videos also surfaced on social media showing heart-wrenching scenes outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Scary visuals showed the injured being rushed for medical support. Bengaluru: Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium As Fans Gather in Large Numbers To Celebrate RCB Win in IPL 2025, 3 Including Child Feared Dead (Watch Videos).

Bengaluru Stampede

7 Killed in Bengaluru Stampede

Scary Visuals Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

Chaos Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)