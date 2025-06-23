A Bengaluru woman caught a Rapido auto driver red-handed trying to steal money from her handbag near JP Nagar. The woman, Janhavi Kshatriyas, shared a video of the incident on her Instagram, revealing how the driver behaved suspiciously during the ride, even making inappropriate comments about her religion. After she stepped out briefly, she returned to find him struggling to unzip her bag to steal money. When confronted, the driver nervously denied wrongdoing and tried to blame someone else. Janhavi recorded the entire incident and shared the video along with his vehicle details. After the video went viral, Rapido responded, apologising and promising a thorough investigation, emphasising their zero-tolerance policy for such behaviour. Twist in Bengaluru Slapgate: New CCTV Video Shows Woman Slapping Rapido Driver 3 Times Before He Attacks Her.

Woman Catches Auto Driver Trying to Steal From Her Handbag in Bengaluru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhavi Kshatriyas⚔️ (@janhavi_jaan_official)

