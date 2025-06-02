In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, Karnataka, a woman allegedly hit an autorickshaw driver with a slipper, accusing him of running over her foot and recording her without consent. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the Bengaluru police booked the migrant woman from Bihar. The alleged incident took place on Saturday, May 31. The accused woman was identified as Pankhuri Mishra (28). It is learned that Mishra assaulted the autorickshaw driver with slippers outside the Centro Mall in Bellandur around 3 PM on Saturday. A video showing Mishra apologising to the autorickshaw driver has surfaced online. In the clip, Mishra is seen saying that she loves Bangalore and the culture of Bengaluru. The video also shows the woman falling at the auto driver Lokesh's feet and saying that she panicked because she is pregnant and felt unsafe when the auto moved close to their two-wheeler. COVID-19 Death in Bengaluru: 63-Year-Old Man Tested Positive for Coronavirus Dies in Karnataka.

Woman Who Hit Autorickshaw Driver Issues Apology

The arrogant girl who hit Auto driver with slipper has apologised to auto driver by falling to his feet and said she loves Bengaluru. She claims she attacked the driver because she is pregnant and got panicked when the auto moved right next to them.pic.twitter.com/7AHOlhBSja — 👑Che_Krishna🇮🇳💛❤️ (@CheKrishnaCk_) June 1, 2025

