A tragic incident in Mohali, Punjab, has left the city in shock after a 17-year-old Class 12 student died by suicide by jumping from the third floor of Bestech Mall. The heartbreaking moment was captured on CCTV, showing the boy walking alone before taking the fatal leap. The incident occurred in the late afternoon, and the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police reached the scene promptly and moved the body for postmortem. An investigation is underway, with officials reviewing CCTV footage to understand the circumstances. Preliminary reports suggest the boy had been battling depression and mental health struggles. The incident has sparked conversations on the urgent need for mental health support. Hyderabad Shocker: Income Tax Official Dies by Suicide by Jumping From CGO Towers in Kavadiguda Due to ‘Health Issues’.

Bestech Mall Suicide

Mohali, Punjab: A 17-year-old Class 12 student died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of Bestech Mall. CCTV footage confirms the incident. The boy was reportedly suffering from depression. pic.twitter.com/vgmN5hHifl — IANS (@ians_india) April 5, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)