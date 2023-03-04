Just days after the Delhi police arrested a man for allegedly raping a female dog in a park in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area, another video showing a man raping a dog in the buildings of Inder Puri, New Delhi has gone viral on social media. The man involved in unnatural sex with the dog has been identified as Satish. Taking to Instagram, animal activist Priya Dhotre alleged that the man's mother pointed out that he is also a paedophile. An FIR has been registered against the man after the video went viral. Bestiality in Delhi: Man Rapes Female Dog in Hari Nagar, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video: Disturbing Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Dhotre (@priya_dhotre725)

FIR Registered:

The dog rape case indirapuram Delhi FIR DONE SEC 377@pfaindia thank u @Pfa_AntiCruelty@pankhuripathak thsnk u always for supporting the voiceless pic.twitter.com/wkl08NTUhn — Animal welfare and care services, AWCS foundation (@navneet_AWCS) March 4, 2023

