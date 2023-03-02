New Delhi, March 2: The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly raping a female dog in a park in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area. The man was arrested on Monday and is a resident of the area. The accused is married and has children, police said. Bestiality in Delhi: Man Caught on Camera Raping Stray Dog in Hari Nagar, Probe On.

According to the police, a complaint was received last week. Following this, an FIR was registered on Sunday under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Animal Cruelty Act.

When the accused was committing the heinous act, someone made a video of him, the police said. The act went viral on social media and then reached the police. Bestiality Horror in Mumbai: Man Sexually Assaults Stray Dog Behind Heera Panna Mall in Powai, Arrested.

Delhi: Man Rapes Female Dog (Disturbing Video)

what is the responsibility of someone who is in power? Is it to do they merely have an obligation to refrain from misuse of that power?Or does it become one's duty to protect those without it? Harinager SHO Denied FIR on #DOG #RAPE @DelhiPolice Waiting for women be raped for FIR? pic.twitter.com/TVmJDpaBoU — Tarun Agarwal- Anti-Cruelty Officer (@Pfa_AntiCruelty) February 25, 2023

Man Rapes Dog In Delhi’s Hari Nagar:

After this, the police began the search for the accused on the basis of this video and identified the accused. At present, the police are probing whether the accused has been involved in such acts in the past as well.

