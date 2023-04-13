Fresh visuals are coming in from Rajasthan's Bharatpur area where people from the Jat community did not welcome the statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar instead they want a statue of Maharaja Surajmal in the same spot.Chhattisgarh: Tension Grips Bemetara After Clash Between Two Groups, One Dies.

Fresh Visuals from Rajasthan

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Visuals from the spot in the Bharatpur area where stone pelting happened last night over the installation of Maharaja Surajmal and Dr BR Ambedkar's statue. pic.twitter.com/WAeJnIuOJu — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 13, 2023

Situation Under Control

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Police force has been deployed and everything is under surveillance. Situation is under control and soon it will be solved: Shyam Singh, SP Bharatpur on protest by locals against the installation of Maharaja Surajmal and Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in the… pic.twitter.com/T8ElKkLbDv — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 13, 2023

