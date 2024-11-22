A massive fire broke out in a scrap godown located in the Islam Nagar area of Bhiwandi, Thane, earlier today. Fire tenders rushed to the site to combat the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further. The fire has caused significant damage, though the extent is yet to be determined. The godown, which stores scrap materials, is believed to have been a major source of fuel for the fire, making the firefighting efforts more challenging. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties. Firefighters continue to work on containing the blaze, and more details are awaited from local authorities. Bhiwandi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Godown of Logistics Firm in Valshind Village on Mumbai-Nashik Highway; None Hurt.

Massive Blaze Breaks Out in Scrap Godown in Islam Nagar Area

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A fire broke out in a scrap godown in the Islam Nagar area of Bhiwandi, Thane. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ecTbfsq1iH — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2024

