A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Thane today, May 12. According to news agency PTI, the blaze erupted at a warehouse complex in Richland Compound in Thane's Bhiwandi. It is learned that 22 godowns were gutted in the fire. Fire fighting efforts are underway to douse the blaze. A terrifying video of the blaze has also surfaced online. The viral clip shows the warehouse complex in Richland Compound engulfed in flames as black smokes covers the skies. Thane Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Railway Tracks at Mumbra Railway Station, Video Shows Raging Flames As Train Passes.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Bhiwandi

VIDEO | Thane, Maharashtra: Fire engulfs warehouse complex in Richland Compound, Bhiwandi. Fire fighting efforts are on.#MaharashtraNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/RnxVKp96Ov — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)