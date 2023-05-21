In an unfortunate incident on Sunday morning, two youthsriding a bike in Bhopal's Gandhi Nagar lost control and collided with the side wall of a bridge, causing them to fall off. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The fall occurred from a height of approximately 35 feet, resulting in the immediate death of one person at the scene. The second person suffered severe injuries and was promptly taken to the hospital. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the loss of control, aiming to determine the cause of the tragic accident. Road Accident in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Flung in Air As Car Rams Into Scooter in Agra (Watch Video).

Bhopal Bike Accident Video:

