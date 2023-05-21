Horrifying footage from Agra in Uttar Pradesh has emerged on social media that shows a car crashing into a scooter, throwing a woman into the air. The accident took place near Jagdishpura police station when a scooter was trying to cross the road. As the white car hits the two-wheeler, the woman who was riding is flung into the air. The car driver fled, and people on the spot rush to help the victim. Uttar Pradesh Hit-and-Drag Case: Biker Dies After Being Hit, Dragged by UP Roadways Bus for 12 Kilometres in Etah (Watch Video).

Road Accident in Uttar Pradesh Video:

@agrapolice - Kindly look into it. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) May 21, 2023

