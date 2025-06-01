A video has surfaced on social media showing police officials, along with the Bajrang Dal members, raiding a Gym in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and warning the owners against employing Muslim trainers or members. Reportedly, the incident took place on May 28, when cops raided the gym without a formal complaint, enquiring specifically about Muslims. The viral video shows SI Sharma threatening the gym owner, saying, “No Muslim will come to give training nor to take it.” The presence of right-wing group members alongside police has raised serious concerns. ACP Akshay Choudhary confirmed the raid but declined to address the communal comments. Bhopal: Quick-Thinking Railway Employee Saves Man Who Fell Under Moving Train While Trying to Board; Dramatic Rescue Caught on Video.

‘No Muslim Trainers’: Bhopal Cop Warns Gym Owners Against Employing Muslim Trainers and Members

#Hate | #Triggering | In Bhopal's Ayodhya Nagar, on May 28, Police and Bajrang Dal/ VHP leaders jointly raided a GYM, without a formal complaint, enquiring about Muslims. They were seen enquiring about Muslims associated with the gym. At the end, Police inspector Sharma… pic.twitter.com/oAVzaFmDcs — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) June 1, 2025

Police, Bajrang Dal Conduct Unauthorised Raid in Bhopal Gym

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)