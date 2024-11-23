In a shocking incident in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a doctor named Sonali Chouksey allegedly refused to treat an elderly Muslim patient, who later died while being transferred to another hospital. A video shared on X on November 23 shows the son of the deceased confronting Dr Chouksey at the hospital, demanding an explanation for the refusal of treatment. The doctor, in response, can be heard threatening the son, saying, "You are a Maulana and go away from here, or else I will get you trapped in a false case of religious conversion." Bhopal Shocker: Vegetarian Brothers Kill Younger Sibling After Rift Over Bringing Chicken Home, 3 Arrested.

मध्यप्रदेश के भोपाल में मुस्लिम मरीज का इलाज करने से हिंदू सोनाली चौकसे ने किया मना कर दिया, दूसरे अस्पताल ले जाते वक्त मुस्लिम बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई, देश में रामराज अपने चरम पर है मोहम्मद वासित द्वारा सोनाली चोकसे से पूछा गया कि मेरे पिता का इलाज क्यों नहीं किया गया तो हिन्दू… pic.twitter.com/Q3SuDq5Idh — Rational Voice (@RationalVo51) November 23, 2024

