A woman in Madhya Pradesh reportedly eloped her Muslim lover just days after BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur had advised her to stay away from the man. Thakur had reportedly also showed her controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’. Meanwhile, the kin of the woman alleged that the latter also took away cash and jewelry from the house before running away with a man named Yusuf. Pragya Singh Thakur Booked by Karnataka Police for Making Controversial Remarks in Shivamogga.

Bhopal Girl Elopes With Muslim Lover Days After BJP MP Showed Her 'The Kerala Story'

