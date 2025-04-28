GRP head constable Nazar Daulat Khan was assaulted by a group of youths at Habibganj (Rani Kamalapati) Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal around 2 AM on Saturday, April 26, after he asked them to stop drinking alcohol in a car parked near the premises. According to media reports, the situation escalated when the intoxicated men noticed his Muslim name, began hurling communal abuses, tore his uniform, and physically attacked him. A video of the incident surfaced on Sunday, showing the group confronting Khan. When fellow policemen arrived to intervene, one of the accused reportedly told them, “You are a Hindu brother, go away,” further highlighting the communal undertone of the attack. A case has been registered at the GRP Police Station Rani Kamalapati under Sections 132, 296, 351(2), and 3(5) of the BNS. An investigation is currently underway. Bhopal Shocker: Goons Abduct Teen, Strip Him Naked, Force Him to Say ‘Arbaz is My Father’; 8 Booked After Video Goes Viral.

GRP Constable Abused, Assaulted for Stopping Drunk Youths in Bhopal

यह सूचित किया जाता है कि मामले में जीआरपी थाना रानी कमलापति द्वारा अपराध क्रमांक 142/2025 अंतर्गत धारा-132, 296, 351(2), 3(5) बीएनएस-2023 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच में लिया गया है। — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) April 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)