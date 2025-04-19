A 16-and-a-half-year-old boy was allegedly abducted on March 22 from Bhopal’s MP Nagar by more than six accused, including Arbaz, who is already in jail for another case. The boy, who works at a fruit stall and lives in Gautam Nagar, was called by Arbaz to a café near Chetak Bridge, then forcibly taken on a motorcycle to Ajnal Dam in Bilkhiria. There, he was stripped naked, beaten with slippers and belts, and forced to say "Arbaz is my father" amid verbal abuse. The victim's brother was murdered in 2021, and the accused reportedly targeted the boy due to a rivalry with a jailed friend of his brother. The assault video was shared publicly, prompting the family to file a police complaint after initial threats prevented reporting. Mangaluru Shocker: Woman Alleges Sexual Assault in Car After Being Drugged by Auto Driver; 3 Detained.

Teen Assaulted in Bhopal (Disturbing Video)

