More than 60 people, mostly children aged 8-14, were hospitalised in Bhopal after injuries caused by calcium carbide guns used during Diwali celebrations. These makeshift “carbide pipe guns,” made from plastic pipes, gas lighters, and calcium carbide, produce acetylene gas that explodes on ignition, sending plastic fragments flying. Injuries include loss of eyesight and facial burns, with over 150 cases reported citywide. Doctors at AIIMS and Hamidia Hospital are treating seriously injured children, some with attempts to restore vision. Families have criticised authorities for permitting the sale of these hazardous devices. In response, district officials have launched a crackdown on the illegal manufacture and sale of carbide guns to prevent further harm during festivities. Firecracker Accident in Beed: 6-Year-Old Boy Loses Vision in One Eye After Firecracker Explodes in His Hand During Diwali Celebrations in Maharashtra.

