Bhutan has conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the country's highest civilian award. PM Modi has been conferred with the Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo, Bhutan PMO said on Friday.

PM Narendra Modi Conferred with Bhutan's Highest Civilian Award

Bhutan confers the country's highest civilian award - Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/MDFpOAN8i3 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

