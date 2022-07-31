On Sunday, BJP President JP Nadda offered prayers at Patna Sahib Gurudwara in Bihar. The BJP President is on a two-day visit to the state.

Check tweet:

Bihar | BJP President JP Nadda offers prayers at Patna Sahib Gurudwara during his two-day visit to the state pic.twitter.com/daE9X0coDm — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

