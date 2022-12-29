The Gaya police on Thursday detained a Chinese woman in Bihar's Bodh Gaya in connection with an alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. The Chinese woman is suspected to be a spy and had also been illegally residing in various parts of the country, including Bodh Gaya. The Dalai Lama is currently in Bodh Gaya for the Kaal Chakra Puja. Bihar: Search On For Chinese Woman Suspected Of Spying On Dalai Lama In Gaya, Sketch Released

Check Tweet:

Bihar | Police detain the suspected (Chinese) woman in Bodh Gaya in connection with alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. She is being interrogated: JS Gangwar, ADG (headquarters) confirms to ANI

