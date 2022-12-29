Security agencies are searching for a Chinese woman on the suspicion that she is spying on the Dalai Lama during his travel in Bihar's Gaya. Police issued a sketch of the woman along with other details to the press. Security Alert in Bodh Gaya Amid Dalai Lama's Visit.

Check Tweet:

Bihar | Security agencies searching for a Chinese woman in Gaya, suspected of spying on Dalai Lama, the sketch of the woman released. These days Dalai Lama is travelling in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/xj7gvUTYPO — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)