In a horrifying incident, at least seven students of a government school fell fainted after inhaling toxic gas in Bihar's Madhubani on Monday. Reportedly, the gas was released due to the burning of coal in a nearby coal depot. All students were immediately shifted to Sadar hospital. As per the reports, all the students are in stable condition now.

Seven Students Faint After Inhaling Toxic Gas:

Bihar | Seven students of a government school fell fainted after inhaling toxic gas released due to the burning of coal in a nearby coal depot today, in Madhubani. All students shifted to Sadar hospital are in stable condition now. pic.twitter.com/W1xOZCYBhE — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

