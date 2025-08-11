The Election Commission of India (ECI) has written to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh seeking a list of up to 30 names for a scheduled meeting at 12 PM today, August 11, ahead of the INDIA Bloc’s planned protest march. In a letter dated August 10, the ECI Secretariat cited space limitations for the request, stating, "EC has granted an appointment for an interaction at 12:00 PM today… names of up to 30 persons may kindly be intimated." The march, from Parliament to the ECI headquarters, is to protest the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and alleged “voter fraud” during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Barricades have been placed outside the ECI office in anticipation of the demonstration. As of now, Jairam Ramesh has not responded to the ECI’s letter. Bihar SIR, ‘Voter Fraud’ Row: INDIA Bloc MPs to March From Parliament to ECI Office on August 11 in Protest.

ECI Seeks 30-Name List From Jairam Ramesh Ahead of INDIA Bloc March

Election Commission of India Secretariat writes to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh "EC has granted an appointment for an interaction at 12:00 PM today. It is requested that, due to the limitation of space, names of up to 30 persons may kindly be intimated...", reads the letter As of… pic.twitter.com/PZLXei4wfH — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025

Barricades Put Up Outside Election Commission in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Barricades have been put up outside the Election Commission of India as the INDIA Bloc leaders are set to stage a march from the Parliament to the Election Commission to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar… pic.twitter.com/P0pzhU74Ni — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025

