A wrestler died as he suffered injuries in a wrestling competition in Bihar's Lakhisarai on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Tripurari Yadav. Tripurari had to fight against Pawan Yadav. Yadav was a resident of the Mokama in Bihar. Videos from the incident has now surfaced. The fight between the two wrestlers went on for a long time. Suddenly, during the fight, Tripurari Yadav got a twist in his neck and died on the spot. His family members alleged that Tripurari was deliberately made to fight against a bigger wrestler than him. The opponent intentionally pressed his thigh on Shivam's neck, which led to his death. Cops are investigating the case. Karnataka Shocker: FIR Filed Against Two for Beating Dog to Death in College Premises in Udupi.

Man Dies During Wrestling:

पटखनी खाते ही हो गई पहलवान की मौत | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/3CEOHxHxH8 — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) January 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)