A viral video from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut shows a rider performing a dangerous stunt on a high-speed sports bike on the National Highway. The video captures the unidentified man standing upright on the bike’s seat at high speed, without holding the handlebars as he passes other vehicles and a toll booth. The viral bike stunt video has prompted the intervention of Meerut Police. Taking cognisance of the viral video, the Meerut Police has directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mawana to take necessary actions. Reel to Real Trouble in Hapur: Man Performs Dangerous Stunt on Moving SUV Along NH9 in UP, Arrested As Police Issue INR 30,500 Challan and Seize Car (Watch Video).

Meerut Bike Stunt Video

थाना प्रभारी मवाना को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) September 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Meerut Police ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)