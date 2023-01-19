In a shocking incident, a boy and a girl were mercilessly thrashed by goons in the name of moral policing in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor. The entire incident was captured on camera by one of the goons and was circulated on the social media. The couple were targeted when they were found roaming around in a sugarcane field. The goons assaulted them and made videos of them being beaten up and posted it on social media. Police have launched manhunt for suspects after the video went viral. Uttar Pradesh School Students Thrash and Kick Fellow Classmate, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video (Disturbing Visuals):

