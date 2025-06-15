A 65-year-old farmer, Nathan Singh, was fatally gored by a rampaging nilgai (blue bull) in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor on Wednesday morning. While plucking vegetables near his home, he was attacked—pierced in the stomach and thrown to the ground. Despite critical injuries, he managed to return home and was taken to a government hospital after initial treatment by a private doctor, but succumbed during treatment. The bull then stormed through the nearby Ambedkar Nagar locality for 30 minutes, damaging six parked cars and ramming walls and doors before collapsing and dying. The family declined a post-mortem. Authorities, including forest and municipal teams, are investigating the rare and deadly incident. Unnao Bull Attack Caught on Camera: Man Killed, Nephew Injured as Aggressive Bull Flings Victim Into Air and Tramples Him in UP; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Rampaging Nilgai Gores Farmer to Death

यूपी के बिजनौर में इस नीलगाय ने 3 घंटे तक उत्पात मचाया, इसने एक किसान पर हमला कर मार डाला. कई गाड़ियों को तोड़ डाला. इन सब में नीलगाय ख़ुद घायल हो हुआ और उसकी भी मौत हो गई. ये नीलगाय के उत्पात का नजारा है. pic.twitter.com/b1JsFX4Wxt — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)