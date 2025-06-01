In a horrifying incident in Unnao’s Gandhinagar Tiraha, 40-year-old Sushil Bajpai was killed after a violent bull attack, which was captured on camera. While walking with his nephew Shubham (29), Sushil was suddenly attacked by the bull, which gored and flung him four feet into the air. As he fell, the bull continued to trample and gore him. Shubham tried to save his uncle but was also chased and injured. Locals were too afraid to intervene immediately. Both were rushed to the district hospital, where Sushil was declared dead. He is survived by his wife and son. The family is devastated. The incident raises serious concerns about stray cattle menace in Uttar Pradesh. Bull Attack in Lakhimpur Kheri: Elderly Man Dies After Being Trampled by Fighting Stray Cattle at Market in UP’s Rajapur, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Unnao Bull Attack (Trigger Warning)

उन्नाव में सांड ने एक युवक की पटक पटक जान ले ली, हर दूसरे तीसरे दिन किसी न किसी की सांड हमले में जान जा रही है योगी सरकार आने के बाद छुट्टा जानवरों का आतंक प्रदेश में फैल गया, बस इतना ही विकास इस सरकार में हुआ है pic.twitter.com/gIVYaq4k3J — Surya Samajwadi (@surya_samajwadi) June 1, 2025

