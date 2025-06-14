Bikaner Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of Rajasthan City As IMD Issues Orange Alert for State (Watch Video)

    Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Rajasthan's Bikaner today, June 14. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows Bikaner experiencing heavy rain. Earlier in the day, a fresh spell of rain brought much-needed relief to the residents of Jaisalmer from the scorching summer heat. According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), North India is finally expected to see relief after weeks of extreme heatwave conditions. The weather agency has also issued an orange alert for Rajasthan for Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15. Rajasthan: Fresh Spell of Rain in Jaisalmer Brings Relief from Scorching Heat.

    Heavy Rain Lashes Bikaner

    Bikaner Live Weather Forecast and Updates

