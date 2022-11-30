On Wednesday, Bilkis Bano approached the Supreme Court, challenging the premature release of 11 convicts, who had gang-raped her and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots. According to reports, Bano has filed a review plea against the May order of the apex court which allowed Gujarat government to apply 1992 Remission Policy. Bilkis Bano Gang-Rape Case: Gujarat Government’s Reply to Petitions Challenging Remission Granted to 11 Convicts ‘Very Bulky’, Says Supreme Court.

Bilkis Bano Approaches Supreme Court

