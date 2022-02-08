The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the anti-NEET Bill which had been sent back by governor RN Ravi for reconsideration. Chief minister MK Stalin moved the Bill.

See Tweet:

Bill against NEET exam unanimously passed in Tamil Nadu Assembly through voice vote. — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)