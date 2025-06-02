The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Mandal president Atul Chaurasia was arrested for running a sex racket and pushing a woman into prostitution in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. Meanwhile, Atul Chaurasia's accomplice Sheetal Dubey was able to flee the police and is currently on the run. According to the reports, the BJP party bearer said a meeting will be held to suspend Chaurasia's primary membership. More details are awaited. Mainpuri Sex Scandal: Over 130 Obscene Videos of BJP Mahila Morcha President’s Son Shubham Gupta Go Viral, Wife Says 'He Used To Show Her Pornographic Clips Featuring Him'.

BJP Leader Atul Chaurasia Arrested for Running Sex Racket in Jabalpur

MP : जबलपुर पुलिस ने BJP नेता पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष अतुल चौरसिया को सेक्स रैकेट चलाने में गिरफ्तार किया है। एक युवती का आरोप है कि वो नौकरी की तलाश में जबलपुर आई थी। अतुल और उसके साथी शीतल दुबे ने उसे होटल में रुकवाया। फिर मोटी कमाई का झांसा देकर सेक्स रैकेट में धकेल दिया। ये दोनों… pic.twitter.com/XZJXkvIxnL — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 2, 2025

