Following an incident in Manipur that sparked nationwide outrage due to the assault and rape of women, BJP MP from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee, broke down in tears as she recounted purported cases of sexual assault against women candidates during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. She referred to the incident of violence inflicted on a BJP candidate by TMC workers in Howrah on July 8. PM Modi on Manipur Violence Video: Incident Shamed 140 Crore People of Country, Guilty Won’t Be Spared, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Locket Chatterjee Breaks Down

#WATCH | BJP MP Locket Chatterjee breaks down as she recounts an alleged incident of sexual assault by TMC workers of a BJP candidate during Panchayat polls on 8th July in Howrah district of West Bengal pic.twitter.com/45VdDGqDXi — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023

