BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra courted controversy on Saturday with his remarks on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Speaking at an event marking Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th birth anniversary, the BJP leader said tourists should have resisted the terrorists and blamed the women who lost their husbands, saying they lacked the spirit of “veerangna” (warrior women). Jangra added that had the tourists undergone Agniveer training, casualties could have been avoided. “They folded hands instead of fighting,” he said. The BJP MP also claimed that if the women had read about Holkar’s legacy, they could have defended their husbands. His comments have triggered backlash for being insensitive towards the victims. Later, defending his stance, Jangra reiterated that fighting back could have saved lives, stating, “Terrorists don’t spare anyone just because you beg.” Comedian Daniel Fernandes Calls Operation Sindoor a ‘Military Offence’, Says India Has ‘Surplus of Hate’ in Comedy Special ‘The Kashmir Terror Attack’ (Watch Video).

Ram Chander Jangra Triggers Row Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

ये BJP सांसद रामचंद्र जांगड़ा है. ये निहायती बेशर्म हैं. पहलगाम में हुए आतंकी हमले में अपने सुहाग को खो देने वाली महिलाओं के बारे में घटिया बातें कह रहे हैं “उनमें वीरांगना का भाव नहीं था. जोश नहीं था, जज़्बा नहीं था, दिल नहीं था इसलिए हाथ जोड़ कर गोली का शिकार बन गए” pic.twitter.com/sAO4DpOFiz — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 24, 2025

